Two separate shootings Saturday night leaves community residents with questions of crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It was a busy weekend for Columbus police as they responded to two separate shooting calls in a matter of minutes Saturday night.
“It makes me afraid to go to a lot of places I like to go. You can only do so much and people in society are tired of putting up with it,” says James Floyd.
Floyd says it’s a cycle that has to end. The shooting happened near Floyd’s residence at a convenient store on Farr Road.
Police say they are looking for a male suspect. No other description of the suspect is available at this time. An employee at the store was taken to the hospital following the armed robbery and shooting.
Five minutes away in less than an hour, a shooting happened on Brennan Road in front of what’s called Dimensions Adventure Zone near Buena Vista Road.
“I wasn’t expecting that. Nobody was expecting anything to happen. It didn’t start within our property. It started outside of it. I want to keep that understood,” says Brennan Road Business Owner Gadget Jackson.
Police told the owner that shell casings were found in front of the business, two people were reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gadget says they’re doing away with the negativity from the shooting with a paint ball event at the business near where the Brennan Road shooting happened.
“We don’t need that kind of negative publicity when we’re starting with something so great and so big. We’re trying to keep the negativity down,” says Jackson.
“It means a lot when you’re dealing with troubled youth that we have. They’re looking for an outlet anyway. So why not come out and have fun and shoot your friends with a couple of paint-balls.
Police are still actively investigating both shootings. News Leader 9 will continue to follow up on the shootings.
