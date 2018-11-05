Valley Rescue Mission opens new women and children’s shelter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A grand opening ceremony was held for the new Valley Rescue Mission Women and Children’s Shelter.
The new center is located at 1200 11th Ave.
Guest speakers included Aflac CEO Dan Amos and Senator Ed Harbison.
Following the ceremony, there was a tour of the new facility.
The center has more than 50 beds, a cafeteria, a play room and a chapel.
The Development Director for the Valley Rescue Mission, Mitzi Oxford, says this is more than just a shelter for those in need.
“We try to start loving and them helping the healing process start,” says Oxford. “To listen to their stories and give them a warm meal, so they know that we care.”
The Kiwanis Club of Columbus also made a donation of $2,500 to the shelter.
The total cost to build the shelter was $5.8 million.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.