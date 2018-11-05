Wet at Times This Week; Storms on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Monday featured a cloudy sky and a few showers across the Valley, but look for a stronger system to move in on Tuesday. This will bring a risk of strong storms to the area, mainly before 2 PM, with the highest risk for severe weather well north of the Chattahoochee Valley. If you’re heading out to vote tomorrow, the driest weather will be during the afternoon and early evening hours.
The rest of the week stays cloudy and wet at times with a 50-60% coverage of showers for Wednesday through Friday. Highs will generally be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Look for a significant cool-down for your Veteran’s Day weekend with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Another, colder, shot of air will drop in as we head into early next week which may provide a frost and/or freeze threat for the Valley along with the coldest air of the season so far.
