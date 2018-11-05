Wet at Times This Week; Storms on Election Day?

The rest of the week stays cloudy and wet at times with a 50-60% coverage of showers for Wednesday through Friday. Highs will generally be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Look for a significant cool-down for your Veteran’s Day weekend with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Another, colder, shot of air will drop in as we head into early next week which may provide a frost and/or freeze threat for the Valley along with the coldest air of the season so far.