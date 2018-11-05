Wet Week Ahead For The Valley!

Monday is going to start off cloudy with a few showers around, and you better get used to it, because the weather pattern looks to stay unsettled all week. Strong storm system to our west will get going today, and by tomorrow, cold front and associated thunderstorms will move through, making weather conditions unpleasant for midterm voting. Might briefly dry out Tuesday evening, before another disturbance brings another round of showers on Wednesday. Then into Thursday and Friday, widespread southwesterly flow will bring deep tropical moisture from the Pacific into the Valley bringing continued bouts of showers. Temperatures look to reach the 70′s each day, and lows in the 60′s for the work week. Turning drier and much colder this weekend! Highs will struggle to reach 60!