Airbnb landlords agree to pay San Francisco $2.25 million

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky speaks with San Francisco rental locations projected behind him during an event in San Francisco. A San Francisco couple has agreed to a $2.25 million legal settlement to the city for illegally renting out 14 apartments as Airbnb units. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, that a couple has agreed to pay the sum as penalties and investigation costs. San Francisco requires people renting their homes through sites like Airbnb to live in them at least 275 nights a year and rent them no more than 90 days during that time. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (Eric Risberg)