3 arrested after stolen 18-wheeler with $500K of property recovered in Talbotton

TALBOTTON, GA (WTVM) - A multi-state crime spree has come to an end in Talbotton.
Chief Justin Johnson said his office received a tip from a law enforcement agency in Louisiana about a stolen 18 wheeler.
“When you can take a half million dollars of stolen property off the streets, that’s big for any area,” said Johnson.
The crime landed three people in jail after the stolen 18-wheeler with $500,000 worth of merchandise was recovered in Talbotton.
Johnson describes the contents of the vehicle, “Kaboota bob cats and high dollar pressure washes.”
Javar Smith, Raynard Butler, and Anthony Stiebel, all of Florida, were found with the truck and arrested for the crime.
“When the GBI got involved, it was determined that this was a multi-state thing in states like North Carolina, South Carolina, and Louisiana.”
The men are now facing multiple charges in multiple states
