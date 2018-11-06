Auburn man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An Auburn man has been arrested and the car he was driving was found to have been stolen.
18-year-old Isaiah Baker was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and theft of property.
Officers responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Cox Rd. at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5.
An investigation found that the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Baker was driver had been reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of E. Veterans Blvd.
Police say the case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.
Baker currently sits in the Lee County Jail on a $5,750 bond.
