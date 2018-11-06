Auburn mayor and city council members sworn into office

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn’s new mayor and the city’s new council members were officially sworn in on Monday.
Ron Anders replaced for Mayor Bill Ham. Ham retired after 20 years of serving the city.
The mayor and council members were sworn in at the city council chambers at noon in the city council chambers.
The members voted to elect Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Witten as the new Mayor Pro Tem. Witten, along with Anders and Ward 8 Councilman Tommy Dawson, are the only returning council members.
The first full council meeting will be held Tuesday a t 7 p.m.
