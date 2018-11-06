City of Columbus announces Veterans Day closures

By Alex Jones | November 6, 2018 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 11:33 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In observance of Veterans Day, several city services in Columbus will be closed.

Trash pickup for Monday, Nov. 12 will be moved to Wednesday, Nov. 14. Trash pickup on other days will not be affected.

The following offices and services will be closed Monday, Nov. 12:

  • 311 Citizens Service Center
  • Landfills at Granite Bluff and Pine Grove
  • Parks and Recreation Administration Office
  • Animal Control
  • METRA Bus Service
  • Columbus Civic Center Administration Office

All recreation and senior centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Cooper Creek Tennis Center, Lake Oliver Marina, Columbus Aquatic Center and Columbus Ice Rink will operate normal business hours.

Recorder’s Court will only be holding 8:00 a.m. bond hearings.

Emergency services will not experience any interruption in service.

