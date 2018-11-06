Columbus pastor votes for the first time after becoming U.S. citizen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus pastor who recently became a U.S. citizen voted for the first time in the mid-term elections.
Jay Bailey, who pastors a congregation at Solid Rock, grew up in Jamaica and Canada.
“I voted for the first time in my life,” Pastor Bailey said. “What an amazing moment for me. What an amazing privilege for all of us.”
News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis, who is Bailey’s brother-n-law, posted the picture of Bailey early voting on Facebook.
Solid Rock is located at 6959 Warm Springs Road in Midland, GA.
