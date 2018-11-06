GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of scams targeted toward seniors

(WTVM) - Seniors are often targeted by dishonest people and companies for many reasons.
It can be hard to know if your parent or grandparent has fallen victim to a scam because sometimes, they’re not aware that they are being scammed. There are also elderly people that may be ashamed to let someone know.
Jason Blankenship, vice president of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Georgia, explains the following:
- Signs to look for to know if a senior is being scammed
- Common types of scams that particularly target seniors and the elderly
- What to do if you know someone has fallen victim to a scam
For more information on scams and ways to protect yourself or someone you know, visit bbb.org.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.