LaGrange police investigating assault, false imprisonment

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is currently investigating an alleged assault in which a person had been cut by a knife.
Officers responded to a residence on Lafayette Ct., where they met with the victim who suffering from lacerations on her left arm and several other injuries on her arms and legs.
The victim stated that an argument between herself and a family member, Helver Roblero-Mejia, turned physical.
The victim said Roblero-Mejia was held against her will in the residence for some time before she was able to get to a neighbor’s residence and contact police.
The suspect was able to flee the scene and has several outstanding arrest warrants in reference to this incident.
The victim was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center and treated for her injuries.
Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Roblero-Mejia is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
