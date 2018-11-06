Lee County capital murder suspect found guilty in 2016 deadly home invasion

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A capital murder defendant in Lee County was found guilty on Tuesday.
Davonte Mike was the first of four suspects to go to trial in the 2016 shooting death of 85-year-old Curtis Rudd. Mike was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Rudd was violently murdered in front of his wife during a home invasion along Lee Road 177 in Cusseta, Alabama.
The capital trial began on October 29.
Robert Wiggins and Khaleef Marshall, both 22-years-old, and Shakeela Dailey, 25, are also charged with capital murder in the case. The remaining suspects are expected the have separate trials.
