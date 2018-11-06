Voter registration increases in Lee County, AL ahead of midterm election

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Early numbers could suggest a large number of voters will turn out for Tuesday’s midterm election.
In Lee County alone, over 6,000 voter registrations have been processed by the Board of Registrars since the beginning of September.
While Alabama does not have early voting like Georgia, absentee voter turnout provides similar indications of voter interest.
"There has been a dramatic voter increase in the number of absentee voters we have seen," said Lee County Election Manager Robert Garris.
During the absentee voting period, Lee County has received over 2,000 ballots.
“Take the 2016 Presidential election. We had about 900 absentee votes for that election with pretty decent turnout,” said Garris. For this election, the close of absentee voting was this past Thursday, and as of that date they had a little over 2,000 absentee ballots."
