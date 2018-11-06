Wet Start to Election Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Election Day off to a gloomy start with overcast skies and muggy conditions. Early morning drizzle and light rain will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid-morning, which should fizzle out past the early afternoon hours. The main concern with the incoming line of storms would be a few pockets of gusty winds as it moves through, but overall the line appears to be weakening.
Bottom line: have your umbrella with you today and keep the WTVM Weather app handy, so you can track the radar to determine the best time to head to the polls (afternoon hours look the most ideal weather-wise). The pattern stays unsettled for the remainder of the work week as a series of disturbances moving through the Southeast keeps scattered rain and storm coverage elevated through Friday.
Past Friday, a cold front sweeping through the Valley will bring a chilly shot of air for the weekend, dropping mornings lows down to the 40s and afternoon highs to the low 60s. The pattern hints at some of the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter moving in early next week. Stay tuned!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.