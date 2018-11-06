Wet at Times to End the Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our Election Day played out as expected across the Valley with some morning rain and wind, giving way to afternoon clearing. As we head through the middle and end of the week, look for a few more disturbances to bring clouds and rain to the area at times with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. As we head into Friday, a cold front will push through, knocking temperatures down into the 50s and 60s for highs on Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows in the 40s over the weekend.
For Sunday, skies will increase with clouds ahead of the next cold front that will bring showers to the area by next Monday. That appears to be followed by unseasonably cold air - dropping highs to the 50s and lows to the 30s. It would not be out of the question for some spots to see 40s for highs by Tuesday through Thursday of next week, and it does appear that freezing temperatures will be possible - if not likely - in areas by next Wednesday and Thursday morning! We will keep an eye on things for you.
