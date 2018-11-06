Wet at Times to End the Week

For Sunday, skies will increase with clouds ahead of the next cold front that will bring showers to the area by next Monday. That appears to be followed by unseasonably cold air - dropping highs to the 50s and lows to the 30s. It would not be out of the question for some spots to see 40s for highs by Tuesday through Thursday of next week, and it does appear that freezing temperatures will be possible - if not likely - in areas by next Wednesday and Thursday morning! We will keep an eye on things for you.