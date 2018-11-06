WTVM Election Day coverage

(WTVM) – News Leader 9 has you covered for Election Day, and our team is covering many Georgia and Alabama races.
WTVM will have updated election results here once the polls have closed at 7 p.m.
Reporter Sharifa Jackson is covering the Superior Court Clerk race in Columbus as Shasta Glover, the current seat-holder, goes against local prosecutor Danielle Forte.
WTVM’s Chandler Morgan is covering Gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp at the Classic Center in Athens.
Parker Branton is covering Stacey Abrams’ race in Atlanta. Abrams also made a final trip to Columbus on Election Day.
Brandon Etheredge is covering Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District with Mallory Hagan.
