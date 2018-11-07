Abrams campaign not conceding and will await votes, hoping for a runoff

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Wednesday, Stacey Abrams campaign said the gubernatorial candidate was just over 15-thousand votes away from the runoff threshold. The Democrat trailed Republican Brian Kemp by around 70-thousand votes Wednesday.
Abrams campaign argues that mail-in and provisional ballots are still being counted. They are also looking at votes from Gwinnett and Clarke counties that are still being tabulated.
On the media call Wednesday, the Abrams camp also said it remained concerned about voting machines they claim were not available for use and challenged Kemp’s position as opponent and current Secretary of State. The Secretary of State oversees elections.
For his part, Kemp told his supporters Tuesday night that the math is in their favor and they are confident “victory is near.”
