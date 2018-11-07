Abrams campaign not conceding and will await votes, hoping for a runoff

Stacey Abrams (D) – The Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate could become the first black female governor in U.S. history. The former state legislator made history already by becoming the first black female nominee of a major party. Abrams has been a member of the Georgia House of representatives since 2007 and has earned the endorsement of former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)