Brian Kemp receives support from former GA governor, senator on election night

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) – Gubernatorial Brian Kemp was in Athens at the Classic Center for election night.
It was a packed house at Kemp’s watch party as expected since the Republican candidate grew up in Athens and graduated from UGA.
Many of the supporters included Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue and Senator David Perdue.
They both voiced their support not only for Kemp, but they talked about what Georgia is going to look like long-term if he takes office.
They stressed job security, focusing on small businesses and keeping the continuous values that the Georgia economy holds.
“When the people of Georgia realized that these outsiders are trying to come in a perpetrate a different viewpoint than as ours, they’re going to respond to that and I think you’re going to see that in the polls today, but the economic viability of Georgia is a stake,” said Perdue.
