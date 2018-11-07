Columbus City employee arrested for stealing $12K from West Georgia’s Inspectors Association

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Police are investigating after a Columbus City employee allegedly stole $12, 671.18 from the West Georgia Inspectors Association.
Marsha Jean Thomas, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Theft by deception over $1500.
The alleged theft started in July while Thomas was working for the city of Columbus. She was reported by the president and vice president of the West Georgia Inspectors Association, John Hudgison and Robert Smith.
The case remains under investigation.
