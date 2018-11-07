Columbus police arrest man on child pornography charge

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department have arrested a man on a charge of child pornography.
26-year-old De’Andre Downs was arrested under the Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act.
Downs was taken into custody on Wednesday, Nov. 7 and will face felony charges.
He will appear in Recorder’s Court on Nov. 8 at 2:00 p.m.
Downs currently sits in the Muscogee County Jail.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CPD’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.