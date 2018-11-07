Female in Auburn reports being drugged at a Halloween fraternity party

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A female in Auburn is reporting that she was drugged at a party.
She says she remembers consuming one beer at a fraternity party on Halloween night before waking up the next morning with limited memory of the night and feeling dizzy and disoriented.
Auburn University’s Campus Security is releasing steps someone should follow if you believe you have been drugged.
- Get medical attention immediately. Some date rape drugs are only detectable in urine 3-12 hours after they are consumed.
- Call 911 and report the incident to police.
- Do not urinate before going to the hospital or medical clinic. If you cannot wait, collect your urine in a clean container for testing.
They also say that this type of crime can occur anywhere, so you should never leave a drink unattended or accept a drink from others or a common, open container.
Giving someone a drug without their permission is considered aggravated assault and is a felony, Campus Safety says.
