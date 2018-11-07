Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams hopes to make history on election night

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - Stacey Abrams hopes to become the first female African American governor not only in Georgia but in the country.
Stacey had hundreds of supporters cheer her on at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.
Abrams made last minute stops in Columbus and across the state to sway voters her way.
A representative who says no matter what happens Tuesday night will be historic.
“Abrams says she wants to make the hope scholarship for accessible to Georgians and talked about common sense gun laws in some of her stops the last few months in Columbus,” says Georgia State Representative James Beverly.
