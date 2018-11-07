Midterm election sets record for voter turnout

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and we still don’t know who’s going to be the next governor of Georgia next year.
Voter turnout for the midterm election may be adding to whether Brian Kemp, Republican gubernatorial nominee and Secretary of State, will take the win or if Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams flips the state blue.
Over 3.9 million people came out across the state Tuesday.
A significant number of voters came out weeks before election day casting their early ballots.
“It has been an anomaly for a midterm election. We normally don’t have that many people that turn out like they do as a presidential election, but they showed up and showed out this midterm,”said Jeanette James, elections and registration specialist.
Just in Muscogee County, there are over 100,000 registered voters and 69,000 of those cast ballots in the election.
Residents expressed the importance of voting and how it’s only right to honor what was earned for them.
“Something people died for, for us to be able to vote and I’m just glad people in Columbus treasure the right to vote. You can tell that by the early turnout,”said Columbus voter Steven Smith.
“Many women years ago, many brave strong women helped us get our right to vote,” voter Amalia Smith said.
Community organizations stepped in making sure people had the means of transportation to make it to the polls.
