More Rain Headed to the Valley Later Today

Expect Wednesday to stay fairly dry until later this afternoon as a stalled out front to our south coupled with a disturbance moving in help to usher in showers through the evening. Off-and-on scattered rain remains in the forecast through the end of the work week, but a cold front sweeping through Friday will bring a dose of drier and cooler air for the weekend. Anticipate highs in the upper 50s and lows down in the 40s. Saturday features plenty of sunshine, but some clouds filter back in Sunday ahead of a potent low pressure system headed toward the Southeast early next week. The incoming system will bump rain chances up again for Monday and Tuesday before a winter blast of air settles into the Valley by the middle of next week, dropping morning lows to at or near freezing and highs barely climbing to the 50s!