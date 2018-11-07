NBC News: Ivey projected to win Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will get a full term as the state’s chief executive, according to projections by NBC News.
Ivey is the first Republican woman elected Governor of Alabama and just the second woman to in state history to hold the office. She also holds the distinction of becoming the first Lt. Gov. in state history to assume the governorship, then win an election for a full term.
Ivey ran a campaign that sought to highlight the state’s booming economy and her ability to “steady the ship of state” following her rise to the office after then-Gov. Robert Bentley’s resignation in 2017.
Her opponent, current Tuscaloosa mayor Walt Maddox, ran against Ivey as a Democrat on a platform of creating a lottery to fund education and expansion of Medicaid.
Ivey, who had an early fundraising advantage and has been polled as one of the most popular governors in the nation, declined to debate fellow Republicans who challenged her in the GOP primary.
She following the same plan from the primaries in the general election, refusing to debate Maddox despite multiple efforts by her opponent to hold them.
Neither Ivey nor Maddox has officially reacted to the projection.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.