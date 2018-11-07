Race for Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk: Glover vs. Forte

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A special election is garnering attention in the Georgia Midterm election.
The Muscogee County Superior Court Clerk seat was vacated after the passing of Dr. Ann Hardman earlier this year.
Hardman began her term in January 2017, passing away in March 2018.
Now, the race to fulfill her remaining term is heating up between two Columbus natives, Shasta Glover and Danielle Forte.
Both women said they can bring change and needed experience to the office seat.
“I have been in this office, for almost 22 months. I am a change agent, I know what the vision is, I know what the mission is, and we are doing the work,” said Glover.
Glover, who calls herself a change agent, says she wants to remain in the position. Glover was appointed the title of Superior Court Clerk at the time of Hardman’s death.
At the time, she was Chief Deputy Clerk of Superior Court.
“I am here, I want to stay there, and I need everybody’s vote and support to continue the good work we are doing,” said Glover.
But newcomer Forte is challenging Glover. The current prosecutor said she wants to bring her experience to the office and modernize how the court system is viewed in Columbus.
“I want to bring to Columbus, Georgia what I have learned over the years to modernize our court systems here. So other cities, municipalities, and Clerk’s office look to Columbus for setting the standard and setting the example of excellence,” said Forte.
Forte said this campaign has been enjoying this unique experience.
“This is the first time I have ever run for any office. One of the perks has been meeting the citizens of Columbus, Georgia, and greeting them. It has been a privilege and honor of meeting everyone,” said Forte.
The Superior Court Clerk Office is home to the county’s most important records. The office handles divorces, lawsuits, and criminal cases.
This special election will determine who will complete the remaining time left in Hardman's term ending in 2021.
The position is held for four years.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.