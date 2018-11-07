Rain Continues This Week at Times; Colder Air to Follow

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain and storms are rumbling through the Valley on this Wednesday, and we will continue to watch a few spots that may have some gusty winds that could cause some issues. Rain will be with us at times on Thursday and on Friday as well as a cold front gets set to move through the Valley. Expect highs in the 70s the next couple of days with lows in the 60s - showers could happen at just about any time, so keep the umbrella and WTVM weather app handy! Colder air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
Going into Sunday, clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system that will bring rain to the area Monday going into Tuesday. This will usher in the coldest air of the season so far by the middle and end of next week. Temperatures will top out in the 50s early Tuesday and may drop through the afternoon. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs will top out in the 40s and 50s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. A frost or freeze threat looks likely by Wednesday and Thursday morning next week. We will keep an eye on things for you!
