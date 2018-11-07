Rain Continues This Week at Times; Colder Air to Follow

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain and storms are rumbling through the Valley on this Wednesday, and we will continue to watch a few spots that may have some gusty winds that could cause some issues. Rain will be with us at times on Thursday and on Friday as well as a cold front gets set to move through the Valley. Expect highs in the 70s the next couple of days with lows in the 60s - showers could happen at just about any time, so keep the umbrella and WTVM weather app handy! Colder air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.