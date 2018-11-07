Russell County re-elects coroner and probate judge

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -The official voting numbers are in for Russell County and there are some familiar officials holding their seats.
Alford Harden, Jr. has been re-elected to the Russell County Judge of Probate seat with 67 percent of the vote over Pamela Williams who had just under 5,000 votes.
“That means that the people in this county have trusted me and they want to continue to trust me, and I value that trust very highly,” says Harden.
Williams says she will continue to work in the Russell County community despite the results. “The election is a process, so people can speak with their vote. I’m just giving them an opportunity to give them an option. If they speak that they don’t want any change, then that’s up to the people and I’m perfectly fine with that,” says Williams.
In the Russell County coroner’s race, Arthur Sumbry was also re-elected to a fourth term. He was first elected in 2006. Tuesday, he won the election with 53 percent of the vote against Roger Newman. The deciding factor was less than 1,000 votes.
News Leader 9 reached out to Sumbry and is still awaiting a statement. His campaign centered on continued leadership and community activism. Newman says he’ll continue to do community service for Russell County.
