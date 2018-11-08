Beulah Bobcats get ready for first home playoff game in 23 years

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After posting an 8-2 record, the Beulah Bobcats are preparing for their first playoff appearance in 11 seasons and getting their first home game in the postseason since the year the Braves won the world series.
In short, they’re partying like it’s 1995.
"It's different,” senior running back Caleb Dowdell said. “We've never practiced in November like this. It's fun and I'm really excited about it."
“It’s everything we’ve talked about since we were freshmen and in 8th grade,” said senior quarterback Lonzie Portis. “Leading the team and trying to get wins and we’ve done it this year and it’s a good feeling.”
Portis and Dowdell are two of 13 seniors who went through the lows. This year alone they won more games than their last three seasons combined.
“It shows all the hard work we’ve put in and hard work pays off, it really does,” Portis said.
Head coach Cody Flournoy has the Bobcats in the second season in just his second season. They broke that 11-year playoff drought and now they’re ready for more.
“We’re really thrilled to be 8-2, it’s been a great season,” Flournoy said. Really we want to add a statement to the end of that and win this playoff game.”
Regardless of Friday’s outcome versus Thomasville, they’ve proved the doubters wrong just by being here, and they’re ready to keep proving them wrong with a deep run in the postseason.
“They thought we were going to fall off and be the old Beulah, but we proved them wrong,” said Dowdell. “We need that confidence to roll off into the playoffs and hopefully make it to state.”
The Bobcats and Thomasville Tigers tee it up Friday night at 7 pm CT at Bobcat Stadium.
