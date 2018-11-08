‘Bullets were flying’ Shots pierce multiple homes on Morehouse St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Homeowners on Morehouse Street in Columbus are concerned after a series of drive by shootings left bullet holes in their homes.
The most recent shooting reportedly happening Tuesday night, according to people living on the street.
One neighbor said a bullet just narrowly missed striking her son.
“Somebody could have seriously been hurt. My daughter was actually sitting on the couch, and the bullet went here," said Lynn, who has been living on the street for three months.
Starting in the front, Lynn’s screen door is now shattered and bullet holes decorate her walls, doors, and furniture.
Lynn said this shooting raises new questions about safety and is not only a concern for her, but also other neighbors.
“First I couldn’t believe it, and I’m thinking, what was the motive. Why? We don’t bother people. We don’t go into other people’s yards. I have never been in a shooting, ever. Never ever, and I am 48 years old," said Lynn.
Lynn said she doesn’t know what would cause someone to shoot at her house, but believes she was wrongly targeted.
Lynn’s home is not the only home that has been shot up in recent weeks. Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, wrote “Jesus Loves Me” across her front window.
She said she survived a similar incident without injury.
“I’ve been living here 30 years, and nothing like this has happened on this street. I was sitting over there in that blue chair, and bullets were flying all around me. Nothing hit me, thank God," said the unidentified neighbor.
Neighbors said there have been at least three shootings since September on Morehouse Street.
Columbus police said they are investigating them all.
Lynn said something needs to be done.
“I think I am more having anxiety from it. Like, it is a dream. You can expect it if you’re in gangs, you’re robbing, stealing and carrying on. I am not even that kind of person. I go to church and try to raise my children up the right way. So, for it to happen here, I’m more like, are you serious?" said Lynn.
Neighbors said all of these shootings happen around the same time, 9 p.m.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Columbus police.
