Cold Front Will Bring Rain Friday; Colder Temperatures for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It was another damp and dreary day across the Valley with scattered showers, and we expect more of the same going into Friday. A line of showers and a few embedded storms will move through during the afternoon hours that will represent a cold front. Most of the rain appears to be over by the high school football playoff games Friday night, and skies will clear as we head through the overnight. Saturday will be windy and chilly with highs in the 50s and plenty of sunshine, and look for lows in the 30s as we go into Sunday.
We will see increasing clouds during the day Sunday leading to the next big system to affect the area by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain will increase Monday into Tuesday morning, and temperatures will change drastically behind the front. Temperatures will be dropping as we head through the afternoon and evening Tuesday, and we expect temperatures near the freezing mark Wednesday and Thursday morning with some frost concerns as well. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday. There are some questions about how things play out after the front moves out with the longer range computer models, so we will keep a close eye on things for you!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast- http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.