Cold Front Will Bring Rain Friday; Colder Temperatures for the Weekend

We will see increasing clouds during the day Sunday leading to the next big system to affect the area by Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain will increase Monday into Tuesday morning, and temperatures will change drastically behind the front. Temperatures will be dropping as we head through the afternoon and evening Tuesday, and we expect temperatures near the freezing mark Wednesday and Thursday morning with some frost concerns as well. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday. There are some questions about how things play out after the front moves out with the longer range computer models, so we will keep a close eye on things for you!