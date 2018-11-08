Columbus police searching for 2 missing elderly women

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating two missing elderly women.
Alley French, 94, has memory problems and was last seen near Wynnbrook Baptist Church on River Knoll Way Wednesday around 7 p.m.
She should be with 90-year-old Billie Leath, who is also missing.
French was driving a light blue 2005 Chevy Impala with Georgia tag ACZ7213.
French is 5’3” and weighs 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and white hair.
Leath is 5’0” and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde/gray hair.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at
