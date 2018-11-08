Day care workers charged for child ‘fight club’

ST. LOUIS (CNN) – Two Missouri day care workers are facing charges over a so-called “fight club” video featuring 3- and 4-year-old children.
Mickala Guliford, 28, and Tena Dailey, 22, face felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
St. Louis County prosecutors said the two women directed at least six children to have fistfights.
The charges are connected to a 35-minute video that emerged in 2016. It was reportedly recorded on an iPad by a 10-year-old who was worried about his little brother.
According to the complaint, one of the women could be seen in the video “jumping up and down with excitement.”
