A foggy and drizzly start to Thursday

So, the pattern remains unsettled until a cold front arrives late tomorrow, ushering in much cooler and drier air heading into the weekend. Instead of the mild and muggy pattern of late, temperatures will fall close to 40 in the mornings with highs topping out in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Not only will it be chilly, but breezy behind the incoming cold front as well. But the dry sunshine won’t last long; clouds increase Sunday ahead of a developing area of low pressure that will bring rain and storms to the Valley Monday and Tuesday.