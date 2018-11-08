A foggy and drizzly start to Thursday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Everyone across the Valley waking up to dense fog and drizzle this morning making for a bit of a dreary start to your Thursday morning. Expect off-and-on scattered showers as we head into the afternoon, with another round of thundershowers on the way for Friday as well.
So, the pattern remains unsettled until a cold front arrives late tomorrow, ushering in much cooler and drier air heading into the weekend. Instead of the mild and muggy pattern of late, temperatures will fall close to 40 in the mornings with highs topping out in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Not only will it be chilly, but breezy behind the incoming cold front as well. But the dry sunshine won’t last long; clouds increase Sunday ahead of a developing area of low pressure that will bring rain and storms to the Valley Monday and Tuesday.
Once that rain clears out, a potent blast of Arctic air will settle into the Southeast by mid-week, bringing some of the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. We’re talking freeze and frost potential next Wednesday and Thursday mornings as temperatures plummet to the low 30s!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.