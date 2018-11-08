Fort Benning gearing up for Fox Sports live NFL show Sunday

The whole family can expect a fun-filled day celebrating veterans with some Sunday football and there’s no place better to do so than Fort Benning’s York Field.
“We were looking for something epic,” says Col. Clint Cox, Garrison Commander. “We wanted to do something epic to culminate this year of celebration.”
A game day and celebration at its finest has Fox Sports gearing up for its live NFL Sunday show in Fort Benning to honor those who have served our country.
“It showcases this great relationship between Fort Benning and Columbus and the local community and that’s why we have all of our partners out here and inviting the community to come out here, watch some great football all afternoon eat some great food and celebrate this great relationship with Howie, Jimmy and that whole team from FOX NFL Sunday on a national stage,” says Col. Cox.
The team is bringing one of their largest stages to bring their remote show to life and bring you the lastest on games happening around the country.
The weekend is jam-packed with games from the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Cleveland Browns to the Detroit Lions facing off against the Chicago Bears.
Representatives with Fox says they could not think of a better place to touch down on Veterans Day.
“The have been amazing inviting us in and showing us things we wouldn’t normally see but at the end of the day its also great to give something back to the soldiers to give them something really nice on a national holiday like this,” says Robert Mikulicka, Fox Operations Manager.
The family fun starts at 11:00 a.m., but Fort Benning officials want you to remember not to bring your pets, weapons or outside alcohol.
