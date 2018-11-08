GUEST SEGMENT: Body by Design fitness studio offering anti-bullying classes

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Sixty percent of middle school students say they’ve been bullied. A bully is five times more likely to have a serious criminal record when he or she grows up.
A program is being offered in the Chattahoochee Valley to help stop bullying.
Body by Design fitness studio in Phenix City is offering anti-bullying classes to children ages six and older. The classes will cover techniques in self defense, self discipline, mental toughness, and anger control.
Carlos Moffett, personal trainer and owner of Body by Design, explains more about the classes he has coming up and how they can help with bullying.
