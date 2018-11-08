Hawks get ready for playoffs

“They work hard,” Woolridge said. “They’re going to go hard and with the playoffs that gives them incentive to work even harder so we’re going to be fine. We’re here now and we’re ready to do more.” For at least one more week their dream season continues as they try to keep the Cinderella story alive this Friday night. Kickoff versus Eastside is set for 7:30 pm ET at Sharp Stadium in Covington.