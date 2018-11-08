Lee County DA satisfied with guilty verdict as capital murder trial ends for first defendant

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A 2016 capital murder case out of Lee County, Alabama ending for one defendant while three others await their fate.
Curtis “Bennie” Rudd was shot and killed in what investigators said was a home invasion turned murder inside his home on Lee Road 177.
“The outcome is very satisfying to be able to get justice for Mrs. Rudd and her family," said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
It didn’t take long for a Lee County jury to find 23-year-old Davonte Mike guilty of capital murder.
During the trial, the state called over 20 witnesses to the stand to testify, from Rudd’s wife to a man who was with the four people charged in the case prior to the murder happening.
“He admitted in his statement that when the plan was made to go “hit a lick,” which meant to go commit a home invasion burglary, that he was all in," said Hughes.
Evidence presented in trial revealed a K9 sniffed out what is believed to be the gun used in Rudd’s death.
Mike is believed to have attempted to dispose of the evidence.
“He may have hidden the murder weapon. The murder weapon was found at the home where he lived," Hughes said.
The district attorney said even though it could not be substantiated whether or not Mike killed Rudd, the state’s stance was the law is clear and the jury upheld it.
“The law allows us to say if someone participated and knowingly was involved in this intentional killing, and they again through actions that support before, during, and after the crime that they can be held liable and that jury upheld the law and did their job," explained Hughes.
22-year-old Khaleef Marshal and Robert Wiggins along with 25-year-old Shakeela Dailey are also charged with capital murder in this case and will each have separate trials.
“Getting this guilty verdict as charged with capital murder, it meant a great deal," said Hughes.
Mike was sentenced by judge Christopher Hughes with life in prison without the possibility of parole. A trial date has not been set for the other three charged in this case.
