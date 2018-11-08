Man dressed in Halloween costume arrested for assault at EAMC

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a man for assault on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
John David Wood, 19 from Auburn is charged with second degree assault.
According to police, officers responded to East Alabama Medical Center at around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 1 in reference to an assault that happened about two hours earlier.
Officers were informed that a man dressed in a Halloween costume approached an 18-year-old man, punched him in the face, and fled.
Wood was developed as a suspect after investigation and was positively identified as the person responsible for assaulting the victim.
Wood was transported to the Lee County Jail where he was held on a 25,000 bond.
