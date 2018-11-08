Suspect wanted for deadly shooting at Pizza Hut in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A murder warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a deadly shooting at Pizza Hut in Columbus.
Tyree Jaquan Smith is wanted in the murder of 32-year-old Branden Denson. On April 6, 2018, Denson was found dead from a gunshot wound at Pizza Hut on Buena Vista Road.
Smith is 5”8 and weighs approximately 155 pounds. He has “Flossie” and the initial “S” tattooed on his right arm.
Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts or has information about Denson’s murder is asked to call 911 or The Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4363.
