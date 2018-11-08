False explosives alarms halt trains in Madrid and Barcelona

Mossos d'Esquadra regional police in Catalonia cordon off one of the entrances at the city's main train station in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Authorities in Barcelona say the city's main train station has re-opened after it closed for more than one hour at Wednesday's rush hour while police searched for possible explosives in a suspicious suitcase. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) (Joan Monfort)