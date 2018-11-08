Trial begins for 2016 Lee Co. vehicle crash that killed two

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The murder trial for Auburn man Antonio Reese is underway in Lee County.
According to testimony, Opelika police officers attempted to pull Reese over in April of 2016. Reese refused to stop for officers and allegedly drove at speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour through downtown Opelika.
While fleeing from police, Reese hit a vehicle at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard killing Rhonda and Dennis Finley.
"The allegation is that he was attempting to elude police from a traffic stop," said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes. "I would say in about 30 seconds of when he attempted to run he was doing about 70 miles per hour in downtown Opelika, ran a stop sign, hitting another vehicle killing two and injuring two others"
Wendy Wallace and her husband TJ survived the crash. Wendy still suffers from a traumatic brain injury and injuries caused by the crash.
"I had eight fractured ribs on my left side, a fractured sternum and a fractured rib on y right side," said Wendy Wallace.
Her husband describes the moment after the crash, “I just remember seeing the windshield and reaching forward toward her because I didn’t think it was real.”
DA Brandon Hughes says while the reckless murder charge is the most serious charge that Reese faces, he is also charged with attempting to elude police and driving with a revoked license.
The case will continue Thursday morning at nine o’clock in the Lee County Justice Center.
