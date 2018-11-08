Uptown Columbus announces Craft Beer Week, Beer and Wine Festival

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is getting ready for their first-ever Craft Beer Week to lead into the Uptown Beer & Wine Festival.
Craft Beer Week kicks off on Wednesday, Nov. 14 as Pretoria Fields take over the tap at Smoke Bourbon & BBQ.
On Thursday, Nov. 15, The Southern Brewing Company Beer Pong Tournament will take place at The Hooch.
Nonic Bar & Kitchen will host Atlanta Brewery Feature Night on Friday, Nov. 16.
This all leads up to the Uptown Beer & Wine Festival that takes place Saturday, Nov. 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Tap, Rankin Courtyard and Livery.
After the official festival, The Loft will host an after party complete with limited release craft beers.
The festival is also featuring the Sip and Soar Package for the first time ever. For $75, the first 100 participants can take a ride on the Blue Heron Adventure Zipline, lunch at the festival and entry to the festival.
Tickets can be purchased on the Uptown Beer and Wine Festival Facebook page, online or in-person at the Springer Opera House Box Office for $45. $10 designated driver tickets are available at the gate.
Attendees of the festival and all Craft Beer Week festivities must be 21 or older.
