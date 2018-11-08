Warrant issued in late-April Winston Rd. murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A warrant has been issued for a suspect in the shooting death of a man on Winston Rd. in Columbus.
21-year-old Decarlos Warren is wanted for the murder of Darrell Boggans.
Boggans was was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Apr. 28. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he passed away.
Warren is 5′10″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos of a dagger on his forehead, faith and praying hands on his stomach, and a cross on his left arm.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
