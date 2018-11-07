Woman busted by Ohio police for stealing $1,600 worth of Girl Scout cookies

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (WOIO) - Police arrested a woman accused of stealing a large order of cookies intended for delivery to an Ohio Girl Scout troop.
Noel Hines allegedly stole the order on March 30, according to North College Hill police.
Police say the Girl Scouts never received a payment for the cookie orders.
After six months, police charged Hines with theft when she refused to pay or return the cookies.
The cookie thief was arrested on Nov. 6 while in Ohio court for unrelated charges.
“That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” police posted on Facebook.
North College Hill is approximately 10 miles north of Cincinnati.
