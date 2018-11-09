ALEA to add digit to driver licenses due to growing population

ALEA to add digit to driver licenses due to growing population
AL sample driver license for an adult
By Alex Jones | November 9, 2018 at 12:26 PM EST - Updated November 9 at 12:26 PM

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The population of Alabama is growing and because of that, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is making changes to driver’s licenses across the state.

The agency is adding a digit to driver license numbers to accommodate the growing population.

Effective Dec. 1, all new driver licenses and non-driver IDs will contain an eight-digit number.

The longer numbers have already been in use on state-issued non-driver IDs.

The change will not affect driver license holders who already have a seven-digit number on their license.

AL sample driver license for a minor
AL sample driver license for a minor ((Source: ALEA))

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.