ALEA to add digit to driver licenses due to growing population

ALABAMA (WTVM) - The population of Alabama is growing and because of that, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is making changes to driver’s licenses across the state.
The agency is adding a digit to driver license numbers to accommodate the growing population.
Effective Dec. 1, all new driver licenses and non-driver IDs will contain an eight-digit number.
The longer numbers have already been in use on state-issued non-driver IDs.
The change will not affect driver license holders who already have a seven-digit number on their license.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.