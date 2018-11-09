Bus stop safety concerns rise in Columbus after student allegedly hit by car

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Some Muscogee County parents are raising concerns about whether or not their children are safe when getting on and off school buses.
This comes after a local middle school student reportedly told his school that he was hit by a car while waiting on the bus.
Parents say it’s disheartening and raises concern when they take their children to the bus stop.
“It’s just really sad. Having my kid right here with me now and he gets on the school bus every day. To think something like that can happen is just ridiculous,” says Matthew Zakrzewski.
He’s one of the many parents who says they’re concerned after hearing reports of a middle school student hit by a car while waiting for the bus near Double Churches Middle School on Tuesday.
“It should be a safe place. You would think that by all means. With many people driving distracted nowadays, that’s probably the root of the problem,” says Zakrzewski.
It’s not only in Muscogee County, last week there were five known cases of drivers hitting children at bus stops across the country. One of the latest happened in Tampa, Florida. Parents in the Chattahoochee Valley say it’s scary.
“You’re not with them. They’re so young. My son asked me the other day, do you have a seat belt when you’re on the bus? I know you don’t and it’s concerning when they’re going off without you,” says parent Katrina Matthews.
Muscogee County Superintendent David Lewis sent out an advisory to parents this week, encouraging safety for their children as they wait for their ride to and from school:
The fine for passing a stopped school bus in Georgia has been $1,000 for multiple offenses, but a new law passed this year caps the punishment at $250 instead.
We are currently unaware of the condition of the child who was allegedly hit by a car.
