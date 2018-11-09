Cesar Sayoc charged with sending package bombs to leading liberals, could face life in prison

(RNN) – Cesar Sayoc could face life in prison for sending package bombs to leading Democratic politicians and critics of President Trump after he was charged with 30 criminal counts on Friday.
Sayoc put liberal institutions on edge late last month when the packages, containing rudimentary improvised explosive devices, were sent to the addresses of people such as former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
The 56-year-old also targeted high-profile figures like the liberal donor George Soros and the actor Robert De Niro, as well as CNN.
A nationwide manhunt led to his arrest on Oct. 26.
Most of the bombs were intercepted by mail-sorting security before ever reaching their targets, and none ever exploded.
