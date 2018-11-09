Colder Weather On The Way

Very active forecast ahead for the Valley. Lets start with this weekend... Cold front is going to rapidly move in this evening helping to kick out this rain and dry us out. Much colder air will move in as well, dropping us into the 40′s south and 30′s north tonight into Saturday morning. Highs will struggle to get out of the mid 50′s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop like a rock Saturday night into the 30′s for most of us, can’t rule out a light freeze up in our northern counties/towns towards LaGrange and Alexander City ect. Sunny weather won’t last for Sunday, as our next storm system approaches from the west, bringing increasing cloud cover, helping to keep highs in the 50′s once again. As for MON/TUE...In a nutshell low pressure will develop over the Gulf of Mexico, moving NE across the SE US, bringing us rainy weather Monday into Tuesday. Exact track will determine whether we get into the 60′s on Monday, or stay in the lower 50′s. Either way those two days look dreary and wet. After that, coldest air this Fall will move into the Valley on Tuesday night. High temperatures will struggle to reach the 50′s on Wednesday into possibly Thursday. Prepare for a a light freeze on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night next week. Can’t rule out a hard freeze, especially north. Better safe than sorry. Temperatures look to rebound some towards the end of next week. Too early to speculate.